Delegation of Balochistan students calls on Punjab governor

LAHORE: A delegation comprising 50 students from Balochistan province called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar in Lahore, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Chaudhry Sarwar welcomed the Balochistan students in Governor House. The governor, while talking to the delegation, said that Punjab is standing firmly with his Baloch brothers.

He said that the federal government is working on various development projects in Balochistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He urged the students to prioritise serving humanity.

Earlier in September, Punjab governor had met with the Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal at the Governor House in Lahore.

Both dignitaries apprised each other about development projects and initiatives being undertaken by the provincial governments for the betterment of the people. The meeting focused on starting 1122 rescue service in Balochistan.

Governor of Punjab ensured that healthcare professionals who are to be inducted in the Balochistan facilities and 1122 services will be trained in the Scottish city of Glasgow.

