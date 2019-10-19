LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar says low-cost housing units under the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme will be provided on the basis of merit, reported ARY News.

Speaking to the media here today, he said the incumbent government will construct low-cost houses as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Mr Sarwar said the government would launch the housing scheme in ten more cities in coming months.

He said the government depoliticised and empowered state institutions.

The governor said ensuring access to potable water across the province is one of the government’s foremost priorities as all the deputy commissioners have been asked to provide details of water filtration plants.

Mr Sarwar said vice-chancellors have been appointed at all public universities of the province.

Earlier, on Oct 10, the governor had ruled out facing any pressure from the upcoming protests and sit-ins announced by a politico-religious party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), in the federal capital Islamabad.

Chaudhry Sarwar, while addressing media, said that the government has no worries for the organisation of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s sit-in. He added that it is a democratic right of Maulana Fazlur Rehman to hold protests.

He, however, said that the nationals are well-aware of the importance of national unity which is primarily needed to support Kashmiris this time after the revocation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) special status by the Indian government besides imposing curfew there.

