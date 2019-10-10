All political parties reject supporting JUI-F sit-in: Punjab governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar on Thursday ruled out facing any pressure from the upcoming protests and sit-ins announced by the politico-religious party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), in the federal capital Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Chaudhry Sarwar, while addressing media, said that the government has no worries for the organisation of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s sit-in. He added that it a democratic right of Maulana Fazlur Rehman to hold protests.

He, however, said that the nationals are well-aware of the importance of national unity which is primarily needed to support Kashmiris this time after the revocation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) special status by the Indian government besides imposing curfew there.

Read: Islamabad Police leaves cancelled ahead of likely JUI-F sit-in

Sarwar said that it is not an appropriate time to hold sit-ins to interrupt the government willing to highlight Kashmir dispute around the world.

The governor said that Kashmiris are tendering sacrifices to save Pakistan. He said that the JUI-F protest was even failed to get any support from other opposition parties.

Earlier on Wednesday, the religio-political party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam – Fazl (JUI-F), had formally applied to get permission from the Islamabad administration to hold its “Azadi March” on October 27.

Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, through his counsel Kamran Murtaza, submitted an application to Chief Commissioner of Islamabad Amer Ali Ahmad, asking for approval to hold the march, as well as security arrangements for participants.

Read: IHC hears plea against JUI-F ‘Azadi March’ in Islamabad

“The JUI-F will be holding the Azadi March on October 27, 2019 at D-Chowk, Islamabad, exercising its democratic and Constitutional right under Articles 16 and 17 of the Constitution against the incumbent government,” reads the application.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had earlier announced that his party will begin its anti-government movement from “Azadi March”. He had asserted, “The entire country will be our battleground.”

However, the party supremo failed to garner opposition parties’ support so far. The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz urged Rehman to delay the march, whereas, Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had said that his party would only extend moral support to the JUI-F cause.

