LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar on Thursday warned that the Indian prime minister Narendra Modi will pay a heavy price over suspending Article 370 which ended special status to occupied Jammu and Kashmir, ARY News reported.

Chaudhry Sarwar, while addressing the media, strongly criticised continuation of curfew for 45 days and blockage of access to Indian assembly members and observers in the occupied valley.

He said that the government highlighted the Kashmir issue on every international forum. The governor added that he is also in contact with top officials of the United Kingdom (UK) and Congressmen of the United States (US).

Sarwar urged nationals to unite for supporting the struggle of Kashmiris.

While answering a question, the Punjab governor vowed once again for the implementation of punishment to the responsible persons of Kasur’s Chunian incident. To another question, Sarwar replied that the provincial government will make the closed filtration plants functional at earliest.

