Chaudhry Sarwar urges prioritising dialogues over war

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said on Monday that wars are not solution of any issue and urged all states to prioritise to hold dialogues intead of heading towards a disastrous war.

Chaudhry Sarwar, in his statement to the media, said that he had opposed invasion on Afghanistan during a debate in British parliament, as well as objected over attack on Iraq. He was of the view that the countries will have to do maximum efforts for the security of other states.

He said that Pakistan will play its role for de-escalating tensions between United States (US) and Iran.

Reacting over the Nankana Sahib incident, the governor said he wanted to say to the minorities in Pakistan that the government is following the mission of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and assured the community for having the responsibility of their lives and assets.

He added Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken notice of the incident and the interior minister Ijaz Shah had been directed to register case and investigation against the responsible persons. A First Investigation Report (FIR) was also registered in the incident despite the responsible persons sought pardon.

Sarwar criticised Indian government for continuing atrocities against Kashmiris in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He added that India will bear the consequences of what it is doing in the occupied valley.

