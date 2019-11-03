Shujaat congratulates Fazl on ‘stealing the show,’ says Shehbaz acting like ‘Jumma Junj Nal’

ISLAMABAD: PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain telephoned JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday and urged him to resolve the issues with a reconciliatory approach.

During the telephonic conversation, according to ARY News, Mr. Hussain felicitated Maulana Fazl on, what he said, stealing the show.

“Two major opposition parties have accepted you [Fazl] as [their] leader,” he said in a veiled reference to the PML-N and the PPP.

The PML-Q leader said PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has no role in the JUI-F’s Islamabad sit-in as his status is that of, as a Punjabi adage goes, “Jumma Junj Nal.”

He said Shehbaz accidentally became the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly as the real opposition leader is Maulana Fazl.

Mr. Hussain asked Fazl to try to dispel the impression created by his reported remarks against the Pakistan Army.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated that he will not give NRO to anyone as long as he is alive.

In a social media message on Saturday, he again refused to give NRO.

