Chaudhry Shujaat feeling better, says Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Tuesday said the health of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is improving, ARY News reported.

“He is feeling better now and his health is improving with every passing day,” Pervaiz Elahi said while talking to newsmen.

Pervaiz Elahi said that the PML-Q chief is now feeling well, doctors have advised him to take more rest and would be discharged soon.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain was admitted to a hospital on Friday due to a chest infection.

PML-Q MNA Moonis Elahi tweeted: “Ch Shujat sb has a chest infection and has been shifted to hospital. AH he is not in danger and is recovering. Thank you for all the prayers. ”

Besides the top political leadership of the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan also telephoned the son of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain to inquire about the health of the PML-Q leader, who is currently admitted to hospital.

