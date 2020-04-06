Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain urges world to spend in health sector

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Monday said no one is superpower in the world, expect almighty Allah, ARY News reported.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain in his statement said the coronavirus outbreak has changed the parameters of the developed countries, which were claiming themselves as superpowers of the globe.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said atomic bombs and missiles all are useless, the world should invest in the health sector to deal with such outbreak he added.

“The current situation has proved that lethal weapons are useless in controlling such outbreaks.”

The PML-Q chief warned that the COVID-19 could stay upto 5 years, if the funds were not spend generously and in transparent manner.

The coronavirus death toll in New York state rose to 4,159, the governor said Sunday, up from 3,565 a day prior.

The spike by 594 deaths showed a slight decrease in the day-to-day number of lives lost compared to the previous day.

It was the first time the day-over-day toll had dropped — on Saturday it hit a record of 630 deaths in 24 hours — but Governor Andrew Cuomo told journalists it was too early to tell whether that was a “blip.”

The peak of the pandemic in New York — the US area hardest hit thus far by the fast-spreading virus — could arrive over the next week, Cuomo said, though he cautioned it was still unclear if the apex would be a point or a plateau.

