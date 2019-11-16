ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has praised Prime Minister Imran Khan’s insightfulness over rejecting the suggestions made by ‘inexperienced people’, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain in his statement said that few people had tabled suggestions to establish the government’s writ in Pervez Musharraf’s era. He elaborated that some inexperienced persons had suggested PM Khan establishing the government’s write and the premier exhibited insightfulness by rejecting it.

The PML-Q chief gave credit to PM Khan and Interior Minister Ijaz Shah over successfully tackling the participants of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) led Azadi March when protestors and police had come face to face during the first sit-in.

Read: Govt vows legal action against Fazl over ‘Azadi March’ speeches

He was of the view that the premier and interior minister have successfully controlled the situation.

Hussain also congratulated Islamabad administration for playing an effective role in maintaining law and order situation amid Azadi March which had concluded peacefully despite having threats of violence.

On November 13, Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced to end Islamabad sit-in.

“We are ending our Islamabad sit-in here and will expand protests across the country according to our Plan B, announced JUI-F chief while addressing participants of the Azadi March sit-in in Islamabad. He appealed workers of JUI-F to come on streets and record a protest as Plan-B of the party.

