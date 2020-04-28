Education standard destroyed after provinces allowed to design own curriculum: Shujaat

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has opposed giving powers to the provinces for designing own curriculum under 18th amendment, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Chaudhry Shujaat in a statement said that many political leaders have given statements regarding 18th Constitutional Amendment without even going through its content.

He said that the next generations were kept unaware of some amendments as students have been deprived of any movement under the amendment on education.

Shujaat said PML-Q has always favoured the interest of the country and he will contact party leaders to reject such amendments.

The PML-Q leader said that the academic curriculum is unified in all constitutions around the world. The constitutional power of designing a unified academic curriculum is usually possessed by the Centre, he added.

Shujaat criticised that the standard of education was destroyed when provinces were given powers to design own curriculums. He announced that PML-Q will oppose amendment regarding the curriculum.

