Chaudhry Shujaat telephones Pir Pagara, invites him to Lahore

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain talked with chief of Pakistan Muslim League- Functional (PML-F) Pir Pagara on telephone, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The leaders of two factions of Muslim League discussed current political situation of the country in their telephonic communication, sources said.

Chaudhry invited Pir Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi Pagara to visit Lahore.

Pir Pagara accepted the invitation and said that he will arrive Lahore after a brief visit of Dubai, according to sources.

It is to be mentioned here that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain working since long time to bring all Muslim league factions on a single platform in Pakistan’s politics.

