Chaudhry Sugar Mills Case: Yousuf Abbas’s judicial remand extended

LAHORE: The accountability court today proceeding on the lingering Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) corruption case got into session under justice Chaudhry Ameer Khan, ARY News reported on Friday.

The court extended the judicial remand of prime accused Yousuf Abbas who has been named in the case along with his cousin, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and uncle, Nawaz Sharif.

Read More: NAB to file corruption reference of Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

The court extended the judicial remand of the accused by 14 days, till December 20.

Prosecutor for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) also submitted a report on the submission of a reference against all the accused in the case.

Read More: Maryam Nawaz granted bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

It is pertinent to mention here that the court has already granted a conditional immunity to father and daughter, Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz who are also named in the CSM inquiry along with relative Yousuf Abbas.

Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

The Sharif family has been accused of using CSM for money-laundering and illegal transfer of its shares.

According to NAB, the family took a $15 million loan on the pretext to set up the mill despite the fact that it had already been established before the loan was acquired.

The NAB maintains that more than Rs7 million worth of shares were transferred to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz in 2008 through mill’s shares, which were later transferred to her cousin Yousaf Abbas Sharif in 2010.

Comments

comments