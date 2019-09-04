LAHORE: The physical remand of Maryam Nawaz, vice president of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), has been extended by 14 days on Wednesday.

As per details, the PML-N leader had appeared before an accountability court of Lahore today, which extended her remand for another 14 days in connection with Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Yousaf Abbas, a cousin of Maryam who was also arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the very case, was also produced before the court alongside Maryam.

He was also remanded into the accountability watchdog’s custody for 14 days.

NAB had arrested Maryam and Yousaf on August 8.

On Aug 23, sources within the anti-graft watchdog had claimed that the bureau will soon write to relevant banks and other institutions, asking them to freeze the movable and immovable assets owned by both the accused.

Chaudhry Sugar Mills case:

In a press conference, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said the Sharif Family had used Chaudhry Sugar Mills for money-laundering and illegal transfer of its shares.

During the probe, it was revealed that a $15 million loan was taken on the pretext to set up the mill despite the fact that it had already been established before the loan was acquired, the special assistant claimed. He added that the loan was never transferred to Pakistan as shown by the record of the State Bank of Pakistan.

He said more than Rs7 million worth of shares were transferred to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz in 2008 through mill’s shares, which were later transferred to Yousaf Abbas Sharif in 2010.

