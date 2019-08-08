Chaudhry Sugar Mills case: NAB summons Maryam Nawaz today

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Thursday (today), in connection with a corruption probe involving Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

In this regard, reliable sources said a questionnaire has also been sent to the PML-N leader seeking details in the case.

The Bureau has inquired about how and where the shares were divided since the inception of the mill in 1985.

The PML-N leader has also been directed to provide details of contacts with four foreigners in relation to money matters of the Mills.

The shareholders namely included UAE’s Saeed Saif Bin Jabbar Al-Saudi, UK’s Sheikh Zaka-Uddin, and a Saudi by the name of Hayi Ahmed and UAE’s Naseer Abdullah.

The anti-graft watchdog body has also sought details regarding Telegraphic Transfers (TTs) from the PML-N leader.

In the last appearance before the accountability body, Maryam failed to satisfy the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Sources revealed that Maryam tried to lead the inquiry officials astray with unneeded information and no clarity in the answers she provided, the sitting continued for 45 minutes.

