Just when everyone thought that Wajih’s madness is over and he might not harm another person through his actions or words, he killed one of the most loved characters on ARY Digital’s ‘Cheekh’.

As Shayan (played by Emmad Irfani) knew about what Wajih (played by Bilal Abbas Khan) did with his wife Mannat (played by Saba Qamar), he went straight to his family’s residence with a gun aiming to kill himself.

Outraged by what provoked Shayan to kill himself, the eldest brother Yawar (played by Aijaz Aslam) slapped Wajih.

The fans of the show what Wajih does when he is insulted but no one was expecting that he can do it again and actually kill Shayan.

He visits Shayan, who is now looking after his ailing wife and wants to live peacefully, and gets into an argument over him in his signature style (the style many of the dramas fans hate).

Shayan’s rage is justified, after what Wajih did to Nayab, his wife and his unborn child, but Wajih keeps on arguing and then pushes him back where he falls on a glass table and gets severely injured.

Unconscious due to his injury, a devastated Mannat takes him to hospital, only to be told that he is no more.

Wajih flees the place soon after the incident and locks himself up in his room and only comes out when Yawar is informed about Shayan’s death.

Afraid as to someone might tell Yawar about his crime, he himself confesses it before him, leaving the only person on his side flabbergasted over his apathy.

The scene, the shock of Shayan’s death had everyone talking about Cheekh on Twitter with fans reacting with anger towards Wajih to sharing immense love for Shayan and Mannat.

Some said they are crying while others said it was the most heartbreaking episode of the drama.

He brought her back to life. Healed her and then died himself. Why do dis Shayan? #Cheekh pic.twitter.com/vtJ7If91Vb — فاریہ روحیل۔ (@FariaRohail) July 13, 2019

this is what they mean when they say “waqt badaltey dair nahi lagti”, look at the satisfaction on his face before he confessed his first murder. look at him after he’s committed the third murder. it’s over for yu, wajih miyaan p.s: the parallels tho!#CHEEKH pic.twitter.com/oe3fi6PntG — 🇬🇧 bilal’s wife, ruks.♔ (@chandikiguriya) July 13, 2019

This episode defines the real facts of justice. How much it is difficult to get the justice here. We are in a society where crime is powerful than truth, where mentally torture is more strong than the kind words.#Cheekh #nomoresilence pic.twitter.com/zYVqtORDLX — Durr e Nayyab (@durr_nayyab) July 13, 2019

Rest in Peace Shayan.

You will be Remembered !

#Cheekh pic.twitter.com/oJf6UrC2tb — Zaid Rahim Lodhi🇵🇰 (@xaidlodhi) July 13, 2019

THEY KILLED SHAAYAN OMG NO PLEASEE WHAATTT😭😭😭🤧🤧🤧🤧

SHAYAN KO WAPIS LAO😑#Cheekh pic.twitter.com/z45k2vXZrW — 🇵🇰 ιмααη ♥ (@imaanAli_10) July 13, 2019

