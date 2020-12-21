Cheetah on the loose turns out to be stuffed animal

A cheetah reported to be on the loose in the United States (US) neighbourhood turned out to be a stuffed animal after authorities found it sitting on a tree.

Detailing the entire episode which occurred in the US state of Oregon, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said that they received a call from an SW Portlander who reported seeing a big cat with “spots” in an elevated position off the road in the Green Hills neighborhood.

“The caller said the animal looked like a cheetah, but did not appear to be aggressive,” they said adding that it was a new thing for them as big cats were not uncommon in this area and cougars have been spotted in the West Hills periodically over the years.

The sheriff’s office said that their westside deputy responded to the area to look for the big cat and in meantime also inquired regarding missing animal from the Oregon Zoo, which was present in the neighbourhood.

When Deputy Sullivan arrived, he carefully approached the woods. Then, he saw what he thought was the cat!

“I used my ninja-like skills to sneak up on the beast,” Dep. Sullivan said. “Of course, it sat there dumbfounded that I was able to get so close for a couple of photos. Turns out it was a stuffed animal!”

The office lauded the neighbor who reported the incident saying that although it was a stuffed animal, however, he responded in a responsible manner apprising the authorities regarding its presence.

