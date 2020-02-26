WATCH: Chef “breaks Guinness record” for most varieties of cheese on pizza

PARIS: A pizza restaurant in France has claimed that it has set a new “world record” by cooking up a pizza featuring 257 different varieties of cheese.

According to the details, Deliss Pizza’s manager Benoit Bruel has unofficially broken the Guinness world record for most varieties of cheese on a pizza.

Bruel said that he had planned to include 254 varieties of cheese, but he ended up adding three more to round out the flavor profile.

The pizza ‘unofficially’ broke the Guinness World Record for most varieties of cheese on a pizza, UPI reported.

The previous record, 154 varieties of cheese, was broken in September 2018 by pizza chef Johnny di Francesco the 400 Gradi restaurant in Melbourne, Australia.

