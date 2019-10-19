THATTA: Strict security measures have been put in place in Sindh with regard to Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.), said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Kaleem Imam on Saturday.

The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.) will be observed tomorrow (Sunday) across the country, including Sindh.

Talking to journalists in Thatta, IG Sindh Kaleem Imam said police and other law enforcing agencies are on alert on account of the Chehlum to deter any unforeseen incident.

He advised policemen to remain on their toes and start strict surveillance and snap checking across the province including Karachi.

The IGP said credit of controlling over increasing terrorism incident in Karachi, goes to Sindh police. The city which was named 6th on the list of most terror incident, now has been placed on number 17.

Replying to a query, IG Sindh Kaleem Imam said that Sindh government is taking steps for provision of promotions and other facilities to the police.

Earlier on Friday, Sindh government had slapped a ban on pillion riding on motorcycles on October 20 (tomorrow), on account of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.).

Sindh Home department had slapped ban under section 144 to deter any untoward incident during majalis and azadari processions across the province, including Karachi.

However, females, children less than 12 years of age, senior citizens and media persons bearing official card as well as CNIC will be exempted from this order.

The main mourning procession of Chehlum in Karachi will be taken out from Nishtar Park, which will end at Hussainia Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar after marching its traditional route. The sources further said that routes towards the procession would be sealed as a precautionary measure.

