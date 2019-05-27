Professional Brazilian footballer who plays for Premier League Club, Chelsea as well as the Brazil national team, David Luiz took to twitter giving a shout out to the Wales-born Pakistan cricket superstar Imad Wasim.

Imad who is currently in England with the Pakistan Cricket Team for the Cricket World Cup and is rearing to unleash his talents on the cricketing field was praised by the Chelsea icon calling him an extremely talented cricketer.

Luiz can be heard in the short video saying: “Imad Wasim, good luck for the cricket bro, I know you are so-so good, I hope you would win.”

The Brazilian ended the message with a “see you soon” probably implying that the two have met prior.

Being a @TheRealPCB supporter I also requested my friend @DavidLuiz_4 to give a good luck message to my mate Pakistani all rounder @simadwasim for the @cricketworldcup this summer. 🇵🇰 #ImadWasim pic.twitter.com/o5M7lI87G7 — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) May 26, 2019

Replying to a fan request the footballer recorded a video for Imad and wished him luck for crickets biggest event which happens once every four years.

Pakistan take on the bold and brazen West Indies on May 31 which will be the second official match of the tournament.

