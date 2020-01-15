Huge blast at chemical factory kills at least one in Spain

A huge explosion at a chemical factory in Spain claimed the life of a person and injured eight others as authorities asked the residents to stay indoors.

Since the blast is declared as a chemical accident, the civil protection agency in the country has warned the city of 0.8 million to stay indoors as a measure of precaution.

Two workers at the petrochemical factory in Spain sustained severe burn injuries, with five others experienced minor wounds while one person died after the huge explosion caused the collapse of a nearby building.

Following the explosion, around 29 emergency vehicles rushed to the scene to help tackle the blaze and the Catalan fire brigade said the injured people were being attended to by the emergency services.

Catalan Interior Minister Miguel Buch, who confirmed the death and an injury toll of eight, said authorities had not ruled out the possibility the missing worker could have left the site unharmed.

Buch said the smoke from the resulting fire was not toxic but he also advised residents to remain inside.

The civil defence agency although advised people nearby to stay inside with doors and windows shut as a precaution, but added: ‘There is no evidence of a toxic cloud.’

Although firefighters said the fire caused by the explosion was under control, the blaze is expected to continue until the early hours of tomorrow morning.

Catalan president Quim Torra said: ‘I would like to send my condolences to the family of the person who died as a result of this accident.

‘We would also like to send a message of tranquility to the population because no toxic agent has been detected in the air.’

