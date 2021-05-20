Popstar Cher rang in her birthday with some big news – the Goddess of Pop’s life is all set to get the biopic treatment at Universal, confirmed Variety.

The news was first announced by Cher herself on Twitter early on Thursday, May 20. According to details provided by the singer, and confirmed by Variety, the Universal Pictures project has roped in Mamma Mia! producers Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman as producers alongside Cher.

Eric Roth, who won a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for Forrest Gump, will be penning the script. He has been nominated four other times; for The Insider, Munich, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and A Star Is Born.

Cher last worked with Craymer and Goetzman on Mamma Mia!’s 2018 sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Popularly known as the Goddess of Pop, Cher has been an entertainment industry stalwart for six decades now from music and films to television and theatre. She is also an Oscar-winning actress for her role in the 1988 film Moonstruck.

