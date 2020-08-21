Singer Cher barred from helping US Postal Service

Singer Cher has waded into the row surrounding the US Postal Service by offering herself as a volunteer worker — only to be shot down by a local branch manager.

The legendary US pop star, seemingly concerned by President Donald Trump’s unprecedented attack on the USPS, called two post offices near to her Malibu home, one of which directed her to a supervisor.

“I Said ‘Hi This Is Cher, & I Would like to know If you ever take Volunteers,'” Cher tweeted Wednesday.

But the supervisor seemingly did not believe in such an unlikely savior, informing the 100 million recording-selling artist that a background check would be required.

OK,Called 2 post offices In Malibu.They were polite.

I Said”Hi This Is Cher,& I Would like to know If you ever take Volunteers⁉️Lady Said She Didn’t Know & Gave Me # Of Supervisor.I Called & Said Hi This is Cher Do U Accept volunteers.”NO,Need

Fingerprints & Background Check”😥 — Cher (@cher) August 19, 2020

“IS NO ONE GOING TO HELP ME WITH POST OFFICE” Cher wrote earlier, adding that she was “NO (sic) KIDDING…COULD I VOLUNTEER AT MY POST OFFICE.”

Representatives for Cher did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesman for the US Postal Service said it does not typically accept volunteers.

The service has been caught in a political firestorm after President Donald Trump — who is trailing Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the polls — called into question the reliability of mail-in voting amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump’s postmaster general ordered the removal of collection boxes and processing equipment as well as cutting overtime, which a union leader told AFP has slowed down delivery times nationwide.

But on Tuesday, Louis DeJoy said those changes would be put on hold until after the November election.

AM PROUD JOE BIDDEN SUPPORTER♥️.LOVE, RESPECT,& BELIEVE IN JOE.I WILL NEVER STOP BELIEVING IN JOE,& I’M NO STARRY EYED GIRL.I’VE SEEN IT ALL & JOE IS MY PRESIDENT♥️.JOE WILL HELP WORKING FAMILIES.

WE HAVE A MILLION SHATTERED DREAMS..I TRUST JOE 2 PUT THEM BACK TOGETHER AGAIN — Cher (@cher) August 21, 2020

As well as her iconic musical career Cher, 74, is known for her activism, embracing causes including animal rights.

She has previously called Trump an “idiot” who wants to “make America straight and white,” and suggested Biden would be an “Honest, Smart, ‘CIVIL'” president.

