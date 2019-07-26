Raw chicken breast horrifies people as it crawls off table, video goes viral

A viral video shows a slab of chicken crawls off the table from a plate full of raw meat which horrifies the diner sitting next to it.

The footage shows a piece of raw chicken begins to twitch towards the plate’s edge, almost as if it’s escaping, then launches off the table and falls to the ground as the diner screams, Mirror.co.uk reported.

It is unclear where the footage was filmed – although many viewers have noted chopsticks on the table.

And it’s even less clear how a very dead chicken has supposedly managed to ‘reanimate.’

The video was posted by Rie Phillips two weeks ago on Facebook with full of theories.

It is commonly believed that headless chickens run because many of the birds’ reflex movements are controlled by their brain stems, not their brains – meaning a chicken will sometimes continue to race about. However, it is unclear to see a raw chicken’s movement under the same theory.

