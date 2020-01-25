Chicken prices sky-rocketing after wheat flour, sugar shortage

RAWALPINDI: After the shortage of wheat flour and sugar, that has jacked up prices of the commodities another crisis is looming with hike in chicken prices in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

After wheat flour and sugar, sky rocketing prices of chicken has irked people of Rawalpindi. The price of broiler chicken has jumped to rs.200 per kg from rs.125.

The sources within market said, the chicken meat is being sold at rs.350 per kg in the market.

The prices of wheat flour and sugar are sky-rocketing and adding to misery of the common consumer.

The sugar registered serge of 10 rupees per kilogram in past one week, the wholesale rate of the commodity has rose from Rs64 to Rs74 per KG and an acute shortage surfaced in the country.

Lahore’s sugar traders association officials, had claimed that the ‘speculation mafia’ has sparked the hike in sugar prices. The commodity is being sold in Lahore at Rs 80 per KG. It has become difficult for common man to buy sugar.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, earlier, took notice of the wheat price hike and ordered a crackdown on hoarders and profiteers to overcome the crisis.

Comments

comments