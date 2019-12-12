Chief Justice IHC issues contempt notice to Secretary high court Bar

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah issued contempt notice to the General Secretary Islamabad High Court Bar, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The chief justice suspended Secretary Umair Baloch’s lawyer’s licence for the high court till the next hearing of the case.

The court also issued notices to vice chairman Pakistan Bar Council, President Supreme Court Bar Association and Advocate General Islamabad Niazullah Niazi.

The high court in its notice summoned Umair Baloch and other in a personal capacity on December 19.

The court in its notice asked Umair Baloch to explain why the contempt of the court proceedings should not be initiated against him over interference in the court proceedings.

The court order said that Umair Baloch forcefully removed the lawyers from the courtroom during the proceedings. He appeared before the rostrum and his behaviour was not like a professional, the court order said.

Baloch said that the judges should encourage the strike instead of working to halt it, the court order added.

Earlier, Umair Baloch advocated during hearing of the court pressed the lawyers out of the court of Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

The lawyers had announced a strike today after a day earlier attacking Punjab Institute of Cardiology and resorted to ransacking it.

Comments

comments