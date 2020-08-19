Chief Justice LHC lauds role of female judges in judiciary

LAHORE: Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Wednesday lauded the female judges for performing their dual responsibilities, both at home and in the judiciary, ARY NEWS reported.

Addressing a ceremony, the chief justice said that although female judges still face difficulties in discharging their duties, however, the situation has improved a lot recently. “Induction of female staffers in the courts have facilitated their working,” he said.

The top judge of the LHC said that female judges were no lesser competent than their male counterparts as they had reached to the position on merit and after leaving behind their male competitors.

He urged the woman judges to become a role model for young female lawyers and promote them to join judicial services.

The chief justice said that even female applicants now feel comfort during the court hearings in the presence of woman judges.

Read More: SC orders compulsory appointment of female IOs to probe women

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan’s first female Hindu judge Suman Kumari Bodani has said that it was an honour for her to inspire women from the country’s tiny Hindu minority.

“It is the biggest honour for me to become a role model for families in my community,” Bodani said during an interview. “Especially for those families and those girls who do not permit their girls to go further in education.”

“Since childhood, I wanted to be an advocate and part of the judiciary,” Bodani said, adding, “This field is highly respectable and full of honour, where everyone can come to get justice.”

Comments

comments