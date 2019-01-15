Learnt honesty from father, hard work from S. M Zafar: CJP Nisar

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association gave Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr Justice Saqib Nisar a farewell reception here in Islamabad on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Addressing the participants, the country’s top adjudicator said that he wanted to tell the youth that only hard work guaranteed success in life.

“I only did my matriculation with first division and at times, I ended up in second division. I then started my career as an ordinary lawyer”, he said.

“I learnt the lesson of honesty from my father and learnt to work hard and with dedication from the noted lawyer and former law minister S. M Zafar”, he said.

The top judge, who is set to retire on January 17, said that only democracy could ensure fundamental rights to the people, whereas the courts also needed to ensure the provision of fundamental rights.

“There should be no delay in the provision of justice; the bench and the bar need to work in tandem to ensure smooth and speedy dispensation of justice”, he said, adding that there was a need of reforms to make laws easier.

Born in Lahore on January 18, 1954 Justice Saqib Nisar obtained his degree in law from University of Punjab.

He assumed the charge of the Chief Justice of Pakistan with effect from December 31, 2016, after the retirement of then Chief Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali

Supreme Court’s senior-most judge Mr Asif Saeed Khan Khosa will replace CJP Nisar upon his retirement as the country’s top judge two days from now.

