ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday summoned National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal in a case pertaining to the construction of a hospital by the Bahrain government in the federal capital.

A three-member bench under the stewardship of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar, was hearing the aforementioned case.

During the hearing, Justice Ijazul Ahsan questioned about the hospital which was supposed to be built by the government of Bahrain and Capital Development Authority (CDA) had to provide the land for it.

“There is no progress on the matter,” responded the federal health secretary.

The counsel for CDA informed the court that NAB initiated an inquiry in the matter of the land acquisition. “The NAB chairman should appear before court. One petition is filed against someone and they begin to drag that person’s name through the mud, is everyone except NAB a thief,” the chief justice remarked.

Subsequently, the top court summoned the NAB chairman and prosecutor in his chamber, declaring an end to the exemption given to the anti-graft watchdog head from appearing before the courts.

