LAHORE: The Supreme Court on Saturday forbade construction of a marriage hall in place of United Christian Hospital (UCH), ARY News reported.

While hearing a suo moto case pertaining to lack of funds for restoration of UCH, the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar remarked that UCH, once considered a pride of Lahore has been ruined to bits.

Justice Nisar added that the Punjab University and FC College had promised to provide their faculty for assistance in UCH restoration. “All big contractors, who earned millions, must now come forward for renovation of the neglected hospital.”

He also said the incumbent government also vowed to provide 25 percent of the funds required for restoration of UCH.

The court also tasked the steering committee to furnish its report on the matter.

In the recent hearing, the CJP observed that he could go to any extent for the restoration of the hospital. “The UCH was a hospital which was gifted by the Christian community to the Lahorites but now it had been ruined.”

Consequently, the CJP also ordered the chief secretary to come up with a restoration plan for the hospital.

