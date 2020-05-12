Chief Medical Officer Khairpur tests positive for coronavirus

KHAIRPUR: District Health Officer (DHO) Sindh on Tuesday told that the chief medical officer of civil hospital has been infected with coronavirus, ARY News reported.

The doctor was stationed at the Shah Abdul Latif University’s quarantine center.

The nephew of the doctor and a private medical store owner in the proximity of the quarantine center also tested positive for coronavirus.

Yesterday, a lady doctor of district hospital tested positive for novel coronavirus informed a ministry of health representative.

71 individuals including nurses, doctors and paramedics were tested for novel coronavirus in the healthcare facility.

The lady doctor has been asked to self-quarantine at home while more hospital staff will now be tested for the pathogen, ministry representative revealed further.

