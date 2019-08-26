Chief minister KP rules out propaganda against anti-polio drive

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has appealed the media to support them in the ongoing anti-polio drive, to shun the negative impression against it.

Talking to media in Peshawar after inaugurating anti-polio drive, chief minister KP ruled out propaganda against the anti-polio drive. “Government will never administer the wrong vaccine to children”, he continued.

Taking on Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Mehmood Khan urged him to focus on worsening situation of Tharparkar district first, rather than critisising government.

He said peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan. We are trying to get the Torkham border open, he added.

The KP CM cited the move of the opening of Torkham border will turn Peshawar into a business hub.

Earlier, a three-day anti-polio campaign on Monday kicked-off in 46 districts of the country.

Focal Person to Prime Minister on polio eradication Babar Bin Atta had said as many 8.5 million children below the age of five years will be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign.

According to Babar Bin Atta, the drive has been initiated in 29 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, four districts of Punjab and six districts of Sindh.

As many as 0.9 million kids would be administered anti-polio drops in Balochistan as well, he continued.

Over four thousand teams have been constituted for administering polio drops to the children at their doorsteps.

