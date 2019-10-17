Chief minister KP seeks Tank firing incident report from IG

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa (KP) Chief Minister Mehmood Khan while showing his grief over the loss of human lives in Tank firing incident on Thursday summoned report from the IG police, ARY News reported.

In his statement issued here from Peshawar today, Mehmood Khan directed the police for strict action against the persons involved in the firing incident. He also directed hospital administration to provide best medical facilities to the injured.

At least 14 people were killed and four others wounded in an armed clash between Betanni tribe and Inam group in Tank district of KP, earlier in the day.

The incident reportedly took place over an old enmity, police sources said and added that among the deceased were 10 passengers as their bus came under crossfire between the two rival groups at Drabin Mor in Mullazai.

The sources further said that four people from both sides were gunned down in the fierce clash. The two sides used heavy and automatic weapons in the fight.

