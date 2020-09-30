Punjab Rozgar Scheme to be launched by chief minister tomorrow

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will inaugurate Punjab Rozgar Scheme on Thursday (tomorrow) which is said to be the largest employment programme of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The provincial government will formally launch its employment programme, Punjab Rozgar Scheme, with the collaboration of Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) and Bank of Punjab (BOP).

Under the scheme, citizens will be provided easy loans worth more than Rs30 billion for new and running businesses besides assisting the small and medium enterprises to recover from coronavirus crisis.

Transgender persons can also avail the easy loans facility, whereas, the government finalises a plan for providing loans on a low mark-up to women.

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar had earlier announced on September 8 to launch the employment programme this programme for providing soft loans programme worth Rs30 billion for new and running businesses. He had said that the provincial government is providing financial relief to the affected businesses amid COVID-19 crisis.

He had also announced that the provincial government will review plans for further reducing the mark-up. CM Buzdar said that the young generation will not only groom their skills but also be provided employment.

In the same month, the chief minister had also allocated Rs200 million for the ‘Nai Zindagi’ initiative for medical and psychological rehabilitation of acid attack victims under Ehsaas programme.

The program will be expanded to other districts in phases besides creating employment for the affected persons.

The chief minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is efficiently working for improving the health and education sector. Under the Nai Zindagi program, the victims of acid attacks will be provided medical facilities and interest-free loans.

