Toddler booked for ‘firing at police van’ in Quetta

QUETTA: In an astounding move, Quetta police have booked a two-and-a-half year old child for allegedly firing at a police van, reported ARY News on Saturday.

The New Sariab police nominated the toddler, named Bilal, in the case registered under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA 1997).

Following the issuance of warrants for his arrest, the police carried out several raids to arrest the child.

Talking to ARY News, the child’s father expressed his surprise on the fact that his child, who could barely walk, was booked in the case of firing.

“How come a child so young can fire at police,” questioned the child’s father, adding that the police may have registered the case against his son considering him to be an adult as he had named a school after his son.

Repeated complaints to the police in this regard have gone unanswered, he lamented, adding that he was worried about the future of the child after registration of the case.

Meanwhile, higher officials of the Balochistan police have taken notice of the registration of the FIR against the child and summoned a report in this regard.

A spokesperson for the police said the parents of the child have not yet contacted the police to have their grievance addressed.

The police would proceed with the case in accordance with the law, they added.

