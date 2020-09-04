MUMBAI: A nine-year-old boy lost his life after a branch of a tree fell on him in Mumbai, India.

According to the details, Samir Bosak, 9, was playing under a tree outside his house when a huge branch of the tree suddenly fell on him in Parel area of Mumbai on Friday. He received serious chest injuries in the incident.

He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

In a statement, Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed the incident and said that the tree stood on private property and no complaint was ever received by the authority of it being a hazard.

Later, the authorities cleared the branch and said that it will trim the tree. The officials said that since the tree was in private premises, it was thus the responsibility of the landowners or the society members to take care of it so the incident could have been avoided.

