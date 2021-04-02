Child sustains injuries after forced to perform fire breathing act by teacher  

JHANG: A child sustained serious burn wounds after his fire breathing act, which he was forced to perform by his teacher, went wrong, ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

The incident occurred at a private school in Jhang where the child was performing a fire breathing act when he caught fire, which resulted in serious burn wounds.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The sources having knowledge of the entire episode said that the sixth-grade student was practicing the breathing act for a tableau when it happened.

The student said that he had conveyed to the teacher that he could not perform the act, but was forced to do it. “Even they provided me with petrol rather than kerosene oil for practicing,” he said.

The father of the student blamed the teacher and the school for the injuries saying that they were not taken into confidence before forcing the child to perform the dangerous act.

Read More: VIDEO: Fire breather sets his face alight during festival performance

Later acting on the ARY NEWS report, a team of the Punjab education department visited the school and canceled its registration. “Action is being taken against the school owners over negligence,” the DO education said.

Besides this, the police have also registered a case against the school teacher and had carried out separate raids to arrest the suspect.

Comments

comments