WATCH: Child’s hilarious reaction during haircut goes viral

A recent video shared on social media by a father highlights the problems of giving your child a haircut at home during a lockdown, in the most hilarious way.

The video was captured in India, where the COVID-19 cases have surpassed nine million cases, besides the deaths of 134,000 people, forcing the authorities to impose strict restrictions on movement.

This has led to the non-availability of essential and non-essential services especially for men and children who are facing a common issue – haircuts.

Having said that, giving children a decent haircut at home can be a challenging task for any parent.

Sharing the one such case, a user shared a video of his child getting a haircut possibly from a barber at home and the reaction from the toddler have made the day for the netizens as it garnered 2.63 lakh views with close to 20,000 likes in less than 24 hours.



“Arey, zyada kyun kar rahe ho zyada, math karoo, arey yaar (Why are you cutting too much, stop),” the child says angrily. As the trimming continues, he grunts angrily and then says his name his Anushrut and his father’s name is Anup.

“Arey baapre kya kar rahe ho tum, main gussa hu, main maarunga tumko, main tumhari cutting karunga, main bohot bada hu, main cutting karne nahin dunga (What are you doing, I am very angry, I will hit you. I will cut your hair, I am a big boy, I won’t let you cut my hair,” the child says while putting up an expression of utter unhappiness towards his father.

The father shared a second video of the child after the haircut.

