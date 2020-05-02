Child in Lahore dies after friends fill mouth and nostrils with sand

LAHORE: An unfortunate occurrence in the vicinity of Raiwind on Saturday resulted in the death of a six year old, ARY News reported.

According to details, A child whose name has been revealed to be Hassnain was out playing with two of his friends in the fields before tragedy struck.

Hassnain’s friends who have been told are a 5 and an 8 year old had a fight while playing that ended up killing Hassnain, local police revealed.

One of the kids named Ali alias ‘mota’ filled Hassnain’s mouth and nostrils with sand rendering him incapable of breathing.

An autopsy of the deceased Hassnain’s body has been performed and the body has been handed over to the bereaved parents.

