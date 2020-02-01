WATCH: Child run over by truck walks away with minor injuries

A child was lucky to get away with only minor injuries after being run over by a garbage truck.

The video of the incident shows a truck on the New York street as the child steps over the zebra crossing on the road.

During the nail-biting moments, it could be seen that as the child crosses four to five lines on the crosswalk, a garbage truck hit him from the front side, pushing the child beneath the truck.

The boy could be seen lying on the road under the truck as half of the vehicle crossed the pedestrian crossing before coming to a halt.

The luck of the child also accompanied him even at this moment as he could be seen coming out from beneath the truck as the driver tries to reverse the vehicle.

The man was later seen jumping off from the garbage carrier to look at the consequences of the incident.

Read More: One dead as truck trailer overruns motorcyclist in Lahore

A United States (US) media outlet quoted the boy as saying that the truck went through a solid red light.

Even worse, the driver got out of the vehicle, looked at the child, and simply drove away. The New York Police Department (NYPD) is actively looking for the driver.

Comments

comments