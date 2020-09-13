Train delayed as mother leaves behind her child on board

LONDON: A mother has left behind her child in a train in the pram which led the rush hour commuters to face delay in the departure at Peckham Rye station in southeast London.

After sensing that she has forgotten her baby, the mother contacted South Eastern Railways to report regarding the child left alone on the train and then took next service for being reunited.

According to reports, the station staff immediately took off the baby from the train between Victoria to Dartford at the following stop.

Criticising the woman, one of the commuters wrote on Twitter, ‘I mean how do you forget YOUR BABY.. A WHOLE BABY,’ whereas, another person said, ‘The last reason I expected my train to be delayed at its stop was because “a mother left her baby on the train at the previous stop” and they’ve had to hold it there so she could come and collect it.’ But one person said: ‘This is a glimpse into my future.’

The spokesperson of South Eastern Railways said in a statement that they received a help point call from a mother to advise she had become separated from her child at Peckham Rye station this evening, while travelling on the 17:04 Victoria to Dartford service, Metro UK reported.

‘The unaccompanied child was helped off the train at the next stop (Nunhead) by station colleagues while the mother travelled on the next service to collect the child.’

‘Both are safe and well, and the service was back on the move with a five-minute delay.’

