Child maid ‘tortured to death’ for mistakenly releasing parrots from cage

RAWALPINDI: An eight-year-old housemaid succumbed to injuries after being brutally tortured by enraged house owners after she mistakenly released two parrots from a cage, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Rawalpindi city where a child maid, 8-year-old Zohra, was reportedly tortured to death by a couple over mistakenly releasing two parrots from a cage.

According to reports, the parrot flew when she was cleaning the parrots’ cage. The couple, identified as Hassaan Siddiqui and his wife, tortured the child maid. The minor girl was shifted to the hospital in critical condition by the couple where she succumbed to wounded during treatment.

Sources said that Zohra belongs to Muzaffargarh and working as a maid to look after the son of the house owners. Police said that the prime suspect Hassaan Siddiqui fled from the hospital after shifting the girl, however, he was later arrested by the police officials after taking timely action.

Federal Minister for Human Rights, Shireen Mazari, said in a statement that the authorities are in contact with police in connection with the incident. She said that a lawyer was pursuing the case and the accused couple were on a four-day remand.

Mazari said that the ministry has recommended amending the Employment of Children Act in order to include a law declaring the domestic jobs of minors as dangerous.

