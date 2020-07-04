Child hit with plastic pipe, nails removed using pliers in Lahore  

LAHORE: An 11-year-old child was brutally tortured in Lahore after a shop owner removed his nails using pliers and hit him with a plastic pipe, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the 11-year-old Moosa went to a shop near his residence for purchasing grocery. When he did not return after a long period, his paternal uncle filed an abduction complaint with the police.

“The child was recovered from outside the street of his residence in an unconscious condition, said the uncle.

Detailing the entire episode, he claimed that an unidentified con man took him away and used him to purchase an LCD from Kahna area in Lahore.

The unidentified person left the child with the shopkeeper, saying that he would take away the child after returning from his home, where he wants other members of the household to approve the purchase of LCD.

Read More: Landlord tortures chained-children over theft

“When the con man did not return, the shopkeeper brutally tortured the innocent child,” said the uncle.

Confirming the entire story, the child said that he was tortured with a plastic pipe and his nails were removed using pliers.

The family has demanded of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar to take notice of the incident and bring the culprits to justice.

Incidents of child torture especially against housemaids have been reported from Lahore frequently. In one such case, Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase 5 became a site for an incident of assault and battery when owners of the house that had employed house help, resorted to trimming her head bald.

The brother of the maid, identified as Kishwar, registered a formal complaint against the occurrence at the local police station.

The application put forth by Kishwar claims that the owners of the house have beaten her sister upon many an occasion in the past.

Comments

comments