Child gets trapped between two walls while chasing dog

A one-year-old child got trapped in a narrow gap between the two walls while chasing a dog.

The incident occurred in China and according to local fire brigade authorities, he was successfully rescued from the narrow gap unhurt after a rope was used to gently pull him out.

According to a press release by the Hainan Firefighting Department, the child was stuck between a building’s exterior wall and a neighbouring wall as he chased a dog. He was found near a primary school in Dongfang City’s Basuo Town.

The boy, who remains unidentified, was said to be so distressed he could not stop crying while remaining jammed in the tiny gap.

Firefighters were informed by the toddler’s mother who claimed that her son had been stranded between two walls and could not move at all.

Two fire engines and 11 firefighters arrived at the scene shortly and found out that the gap was about 20 centimetres (7.9 inches) wide.

Footage released by the Hainan Firefighting Department shows officers trying to console the boy while lowering a rope towards the child.

The authority said firefighters were able to attach the rope to the boy’s body before guiding him to move towards the opening slowly.

A firefighter and the boy’s parents waited at one side of the building and grabbed him carefully when he was within arm’s reach.

The boy did not sustain any injuries, the rescuers said.

