APPALLING: Child died inside washing machine that was turned on

In a terrible tragedy to have transpired in Christchurch, New Zealand, a kid was found dead after being left inside a front-loading washing machine that was turned on.

According to the reportage, where police were called to the outer suburb of Hoon Hay after an unresponsive child was found in the washing machine from where he was later shifted to a local hospital.

The boy was injured and taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead, a spokesperson of police said.

‘Police are making enquiries into the circumstances of the death and the coroner has been informed.’

Police, however, has confirmed the child’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

A large group of mourners gathered at the home of bereaved to farewell the preschooler boy.

Experts have warned of the dangers of front-loading washing machines to curious small children who may climb inside to explore.

Once inside they may become trapped and suffocate, or an adult may start a cycle not knowing the child is inside.

READ: ‘Thieves’ leave cash at store doorstep after taking water bottles

In 2019, a three-year-old boy died in a front-loading washing machine in Orlando, Florida, USA.

The boy climbed inside while playing with his sibling when the door closed, trapping him inside where he suffocated.

In 2012, a 21-month-old boy died in hospital after 24 hours on life support in Oregon, USA. He had fallen inside the washing machine during laundry day where he drowned.

