In what appeared to be a miracle, a woman and a minor boy survived a bus crash after it was hit by another vehicle.

DISTURBING VIDEO- VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED

The incident reported in Indian state of Karnataka, was also captured on CCTV footage, shared by SWNS TV.

It shows a bus moving along the road smoothly when suddenly a smaller vehicle pulls into its side. The school bus could be seen skidding across the carriage way, over a central reservation and flips.

A inside footage from the bus also showed a small boy and a woman, identified as a supervisor named Sathyavathi, calmly sitting on the opposite sides in the van.

As soon as the incident occurred, the two were thrown around the bus and slammed off the ceiling. However, fortunate enough, the woman was able to stable herself at one side and was also seen helping the child from the wreckage.

The driver of the bus, who remained stuck between the steering and driver’s seat for a while, was also rescued unharmed.

The driver of another vehicle is, however, still at large and police have began probe into the incident.

On 26 April 2018, thirteen children in India were killed when a train hit their school van at an unmanned crossing, the second major accident involving school children in a little over two weeks.

The Police were investigating the cause of the accident in Uttar Pradesh. Yogi Adityanath, the state’s chief minister, told reporters at the site that the accident was possibly a result of negligence on the part of the van driver, who he said was wearing headphones at the time.

Eight children and the driver were injured and taken to the hospital, police said. There were 22 children in the vehicle.

