LAHORE: Dolphin Force on Tuesday recovered a five-year-child whose abduction from the city’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park sent shock waves across the country.



According to details, Dolphin Force officials stopped a vehicle during snap-checking in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area and recovered the five-year-old child named Asad from the custody of two suspects, a man and a woman.

DF officials told media that their officers stopped the vehicle carrying the child and suspected that the child was the one abducted from the park. As the child came out of the vehicle and the officers matched the pictures, they immediately took the abductors into their custody and contacted the five-year-old’s parents. The two suspects were handed over to police.

Initial investigation revealed that the abductors namely Aslam and Naheed were residents of Hunza block near Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park and were childless.

The woman told the police that she wanted a child and the desire was the only motivating factor behind abducting Asad from the park.

The five-year-old was kidnapped from Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park on Sunday.

The CCTV footage of the incident, obtained by ARY News, revealed that Asad was kidnapped by a veiled woman who somehow tricked him to go out of the park with her and then took him away.

The child’s family members, on Monday, also complained of police’s non-cooperation in the case and had claimed that the law enforcement agency, instead of helping them, is demanding their help in the case.

“They are not cooperating, my brother (the victim’s father) went to them yesterday but they have still not registered FIR. We sent them the CCTV footage on WhatsApp but they are demanding more help, what are they going to do if it is our help they need,” the child’s aunt told ARY News on Monday.

