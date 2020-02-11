Children actively employed by thieves in Karachi, caught on tape

KARACHI: A group of expert lock-pickers has been on the rampage in the metropolis, A CCTV footage of the incident revealed children employed by the group to carry out robberies, ARY News reported.

According to details, Afghan origin children are being used by the gang to carry out robberies in Karachi.

The video shows a child climbing a rooftop in the local steel market in the Bheem Pura area of the city was caught on video, the child has been revealed as someone who was seen picking litter around the area.

It has been revealed that the group has also been found involved in stealing water motors from traders and shopkeepers in the area.

A trader claimed that the children who are seen picking up litter in the streets are often found involved in crimes like stealing car batteries and picking locks of shops depriving them of valuables inside.

Earlier on February 9, a gang has activated in Karachi that put locks on gas meters and demands money from the citizens for resuming the supply.

A group of unidentified men is found involved in forcing people to pay them after blocking the gas meter by putting locks on it. After locking the gas meters, they left handwritten slip with a mobile number for the victim to pay out money through mobile banking in order to unblock their gas connections.

