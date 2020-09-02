40 mln children to be vaccinated during anti-polio drive this month: NEOC

ISLAMABAD: The head of National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) for Polio Eradication Dr Rana Safdar said that the authorities have set a target of vaccinating 40 million children during the anti-polio drive this month, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Dr Rana Safdar gave a briefing to the participants of the meeting chaired by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan today for reviewing polio situation. The meeting was attended by secretary health, officials of polio eradication programme and other high-level officials.

Dr Safdar said that the anti-polio activities remained suspended for the last four months due to coronavirus pandemic, however, the campaign was resumed in July and August. He added that the authorities have completed preparations for country-wide polio eradication drive this month.

Dr Faisal Sultan said that the federal government is taking effective steps for polio eradication. He added that anti-polio workers are national heroes and strategies for running polio eradications drives will further improve with the coordination of provinces.

