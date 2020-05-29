Children being infected with COVID-19 now: Sindh minister

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said on Friday that the provincial authorities were now witnessing a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in children, ARY News reported.

Nasir Hussain Shah, while talking to ARY News programme ‘Sawal Yeh Hai’, raised alarms that children were being infected with COVID-19 now as they kept roaming in areas instead of taking precautions.

The minister said that the virus has spread far and wide and the people will have to live with it for a long time.

He said that 12,000 beds are available for the coronavirus patients in Sindh.

“We were consistently giving calls for taking emergency steps to contain the virus but nobody showed seriousness to the warnings of Sindh Chief Minister [Murad Ali Shah]. At this time, coronavirus cases in children are emerging.”

Shah said that the government could keep the development funds for the welfare of people and it is necessary to ensure implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) across the country.

The premier must have to make one decision which would be followed by the provincial governments, said Shah.

He said that new cases of COVID-19 were emerging after track and trace policy adopted by the Sindh government. He also said that many people were hiding their disease which led to the delay in getting accurate statistics.

“It is also our first priority to keep a person inside the house to complete the quarantine period. The current situation is very alarming and only Allah Almighty can help us.”

He urged for introducing precautionary steps in all sectors besides its implementation. The minister asked the premier to step forward in finalising a strategy to fight COVID-19 pandemic and the provincial government will follow it.

