Three children burnt alive as fire guts down a hut in Sanghar

SANGHAR: Three children were burnt to death as fire gutted a hutment in district Sanghar’s Kandiari area, ARY News reported late night on Friday.

According to details, the unfortunate girls, eight-year-old Chandni, four-year-old Gori, and two-year-old Riyona, were visiting their relatives in Kandiari, where the incident took place.

The family is told to be a resident of Sinjhoro, one of Sanghar’s tehsils.

When the fire broke out, the girls were sleeping and they were burnt alive before the fire could be extinguished.

Read More: Seven laborers burnt as Gadani ship-breaking yard catches fire

Villagers told ARY News that no rescue workers had made it to the incident site and they had extinguished the fire and evacuated the bodies themselves.

Later, rescue workers told ARY News that the hutment caught fire through a kerosene lantern.

Comments

comments